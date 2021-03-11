Xponance Inc. Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in ResMed by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in ResMed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $291,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,198. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD opened at $179.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.49. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.