Xponance Inc. Buys 1,930 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

FISV opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $123.36. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

