Vetri (VLD) Market Cap Hits $1.92 Million

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 27.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Vetri has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Vetri has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $86.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vetri token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00052753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00732483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00028087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Vetri

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a token. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,114,097 tokens. Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

