Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Posts Earnings Results

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TUP traded down $6.44 on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. 7,214,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,972. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $38.59.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

