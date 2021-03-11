TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Norges Bank bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $90,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TELUS by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,389,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,986 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in TELUS by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,564 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TELUS by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,605,000 after buying an additional 1,438,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,844,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,373,000 after buying an additional 740,418 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. 1,118,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,554. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

