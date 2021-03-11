NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NEE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,219,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,301. The firm has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 73,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 56,263 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,447,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

