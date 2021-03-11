AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.
Shares of AMK stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. 91,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $29.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,190.90 and a beta of 1.23.
In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 4,146 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $95,399.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,022.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Kim sold 13,411 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $323,607.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,220.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,627 shares of company stock valued at $6,145,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after acquiring an additional 792,517 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $10,074,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,789,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after acquiring an additional 339,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after acquiring an additional 323,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
