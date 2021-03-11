AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Shares of AMK stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. 91,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $29.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,190.90 and a beta of 1.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 4,146 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $95,399.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,022.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Kim sold 13,411 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $323,607.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,220.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,627 shares of company stock valued at $6,145,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after acquiring an additional 792,517 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $10,074,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,789,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after acquiring an additional 339,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after acquiring an additional 323,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.