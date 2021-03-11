Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the February 11th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WMLLF remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,200. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Wealth Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.24.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

