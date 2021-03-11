UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UPMMY traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $39.20. 8,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $40.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

