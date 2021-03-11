Short Interest in Vapor Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPOR) Drops By 95.3%

Vapor Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPOR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the February 11th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,402,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VPOR remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12,783,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,465,398. Vapor Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About Vapor Group

Vapor Group, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and naturally flavored e-liquids in the United States. It markets its products under the Vapor Group, Total Vapor, Vapor 123, and The Vapor Products brand names. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Vapor Group, Inc is a subsidiary of SF Holdings LLC.

