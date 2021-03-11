Veriti Management LLC Buys New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 243,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,679,000 after buying an additional 219,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.