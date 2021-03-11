BASIC (BASIC) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, BASIC has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $24.01 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.06 or 0.00511171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00066299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00053526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00072392 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.80 or 0.00528636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00076788 BTC.

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

