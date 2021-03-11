Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Hits $6.72 on Top Exchanges

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for $6.72 or 0.00011959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $146.41 million and $5.71 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.72 or 0.00503331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00052970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00072481 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.39 or 0.00531230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00076301 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.