Ignition (IC) Price Tops $0.0560 on Major Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One Ignition token can now be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $78,018.99 and approximately $39.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,406,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,393,431 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

