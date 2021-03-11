Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

NYSE NOC opened at $305.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.