Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Makes New $332,000 Investment in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of AEL opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.