1,527 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $242.82 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,618.69 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

