Short Interest in Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) Grows By 760.0%

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 760.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:CYAN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. 23,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cyanotech has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyanotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.99% of Cyanotech worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

