Short Interest in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Grows By 634.3%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 634.3% from the February 11th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,161. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTEC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000.

