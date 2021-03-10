Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,576 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 578.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,473,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Shares of MCO opened at $289.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.99. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

