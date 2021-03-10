Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Target Price at C$14.63

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.63.

A number of research firms have commented on SPB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

TSE:SPB opened at C$13.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$5.97 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 31.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 168.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at C$376,339.75.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

