Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 283.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

