Qtum Price Reaches $6.20 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $6.20 or 0.00011105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $608.67 million and approximately $410.75 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,224,352 coins and its circulating supply is 98,190,549 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

