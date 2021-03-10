Lightstreams (PHT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,046.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $582,281.52 and $1,046.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00052290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.85 or 0.00727710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00064918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00028312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

