Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%.

Alpha Pro Tech stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 1,549,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,209. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a market cap of $138.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of -1.27. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

