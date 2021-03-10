ReddCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.35 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $106.51 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,763.57 or 0.99962974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00034540 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.70 or 0.00422518 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.88 or 0.00838737 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.00305074 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00087658 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00044229 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

