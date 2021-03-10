Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

Shares of NYSE BNED traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.

In other news, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $51,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,628.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $137,495. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

