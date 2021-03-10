DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.01 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.71 or 0.00500970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00066443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00052290 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.85 or 0.00727710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00052612 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

