Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Sell

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. 13,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.77. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

