C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($19.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

CCCC stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. 210,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,121. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,754,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,573,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,743,000.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

There is no company description available for C4 Therapeutics Inc

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.