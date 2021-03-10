Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.08

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a market cap of $580.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

