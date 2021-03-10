New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Trading 5.7% Higher

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.74. 973,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 932,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.76.

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HMI Capital LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,807,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,614,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,924,000 after buying an additional 366,380 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 732,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 203,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $30,790,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

