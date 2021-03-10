New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 14.1%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price was down 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $157.64 and last traded at $159.75. Approximately 3,631,566 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 1,147,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.93.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.