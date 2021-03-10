Analysts Expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.41). Synlogic posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of SYBX opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synlogic by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

