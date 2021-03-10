CUTcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,377.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $20.07 million and approximately $2,377.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 66.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00054732 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.82 or 0.00268562 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002004 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00011041 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 135,201,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,201,947 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

