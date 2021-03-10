PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 12,700.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of PureTech Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.04.
PureTech Health Company Profile
