PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 12,700.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of PureTech Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, central nervous system disorders, and inflammatory and immunological diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis, as well as pain; a superabsorbent hydrogel technology platform to treat excess weight and other chronic diseases related to the gastrointestinal pathways; a digital therapeutics to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.