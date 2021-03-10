Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 6,150.0% in February

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 6,150.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VASO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.26. Vaso has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

