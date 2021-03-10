Veriti Management LLC Takes $475,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

