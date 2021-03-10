Brokerages Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target at $35.13

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.24 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.