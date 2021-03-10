Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of EIGR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,448. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $308.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.54. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $13.99.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.