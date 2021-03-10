Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) dropped 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 24,507,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 73,526,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.