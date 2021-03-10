Arionum (ARO) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $89,553.52 and $1,583.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,174.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.17 or 0.03202802 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.57 or 0.00357043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.56 or 0.00990773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.48 or 0.00392483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.81 or 0.00337889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00255824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

