2key.network (2KEY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $374,403.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One 2key.network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. 2key.network has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $374,403.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.82 or 0.00729533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00028443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,199,597 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

