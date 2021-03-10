Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,642 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

BHP stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

