807 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Shares of CHTR opened at $612.38 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $619.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.