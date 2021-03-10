Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 27.5% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

PSA stock opened at $238.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

