Veriti Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

NYSE:MMC opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.01.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

