Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in PayPal were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $226.09 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $264.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

