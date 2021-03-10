Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 99,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $187.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

