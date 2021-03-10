Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,570,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

DG opened at $181.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

